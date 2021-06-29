“Kiddwaya cannot afford me” – Wathoni brags (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Wathoni Anyansi has revealed why she cannot be in a relationship with billionaire son, Kiddwaya.

According to Wathoni who spoke during the recent episode of the reunion show, she cannot be in a relationship with Kiddwaya because he cannot afford her.

She disclosed this during an argument with Erica while trashing out their fights in the house and what made them not to get along.

Wathoni insisted that she never had anything to do with Kiddwaya, and she won’t even consider going into any relationship with him because he cannot afford her bills.

Recall, Wathoni and Erica frequently clashed in the house over billionaire son, Kiddwaya, and Wathoni’s attachment to him.

Watch the video below;

