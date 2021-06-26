TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A lady has called out Peter and Paul Okoye of defunct Psquare music group, for allegedly abandoning their sister and allowing her beg in Jos.

The lady who shared the story to popular IG blog, Gistlovers wrote;

“See wetin I dey drink o. Kunu. I buy am from PSquare sister. They are busy doing audio money in Lagos. Their sis is seriously suffering in Jos. She can’t even afford her rent anymore. Landlord has been on her throat.

The same mother and father. She has been begging people for money in Jos. She even asked my dad to assist her. That her landlord is about throwing her out. She always in tears each time you ask her to go ask her brothers for money. She said they don’t care about her”, the lady wrote.

