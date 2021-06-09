TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Seyi Shay narrates what led to her fight with Tiwa Savage at a…

“His death means victory” – Pastor celebrates…

Pastor Adeboye, others will be prosecuted for tweeting –…

Anita Joseph’s husband, MC Fish confirms rumours that his…

Davido finally reacts after a pastor prophesied that he will be…

IG comedian rushed to hospital after carrying out a “virgin…

Lady narrates how her hair began to move like a…

Nigerians pick sides as the cause of Tiwa Savage and Sheyi…

Why I started stealing offerings in church – Lady narrates

Lady caught for impersonating her friend on a hookup site, almost destroying her friend’s relationship (videos)

Social Media drama
By San

In Edo state, a lady was arrested for impersonating her friend on a hookup service and nearly ruining her victim’s relationship.
The suspect allegedly used another woman’s photo as her profile picture on the hookup site.

Read; ‘It Wont End Well’, Fireboy Rejects The Request Of A Female Fan Who Tried To Hook Up With Him

READ ALSO

Edo EndSARS protesters seen cooking on the expressway…

Before they meet in person, she sends her genuine image whenever she receives a message from a possible customer. She appears to be using the victim’s photo as a cover for her “successful” business.

See her profile below,

The lady was being interviewed, as seen in videos circulating on social media. She claimed that she is a prostitute in the video and that she charges up to N15k for her services.


She also revealed that she has a partner, but claims that he is unaware of her occupation.

The lady sobbed as she realized that she had made a mistake by using another person’s photo for her personal gain.

Meanwhile, the woman she used in her profile is about to end her relationship since her soon-to-be husband believes she is a runs girl.

Take a look at the videos below:

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Seyi Shay narrates what led to her fight with Tiwa Savage at a salon

“His death means victory” – Pastor celebrates death of T.B.…

Pastor Adeboye, others will be prosecuted for tweeting – Lai Mohammed

Anita Joseph’s husband, MC Fish confirms rumours that his wife uses…

Davido finally reacts after a pastor prophesied that he will be poisoned (Video)

IG comedian rushed to hospital after carrying out a “virgin ritual…

Lady narrates how her hair began to move like a ‘snake’ after…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

What is the Difference Between IPv4 and IPv6?

Lady caught for impersonating her friend on a hookup site, almost destroying her…

Tonto Dikeh surprises singer, Dbanj on his birthday

Uche Ogbodo’s young lover reacts as she welcomes baby

Jubilation as Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo welcomes baby

Mixed reactions from fans as actress, Eniola Badmus reveals she does not collect…

‘On this day, an extraordinary human was born’ – Tonto Dikeh…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More