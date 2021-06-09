Lady caught for impersonating her friend on a hookup site, almost destroying her friend’s relationship (videos)

In Edo state, a lady was arrested for impersonating her friend on a hookup service and nearly ruining her victim’s relationship.

The suspect allegedly used another woman’s photo as her profile picture on the hookup site.

Before they meet in person, she sends her genuine image whenever she receives a message from a possible customer. She appears to be using the victim’s photo as a cover for her “successful” business.

See her profile below,

The lady was being interviewed, as seen in videos circulating on social media. She claimed that she is a prostitute in the video and that she charges up to N15k for her services.



She also revealed that she has a partner, but claims that he is unaware of her occupation.

The lady sobbed as she realized that she had made a mistake by using another person’s photo for her personal gain.

Meanwhile, the woman she used in her profile is about to end her relationship since her soon-to-be husband believes she is a runs girl.

Take a look at the videos below: