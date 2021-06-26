Lady celebrates 2 months of having a tattoo of Atiku Abubakar on her legs (Video)

A lady simply identified as Afri has taken to Instagram to celebrate 2months of drawing a tattoo of former presidential aspirant, Atiku Abubakar.

Sharing a video of herself dancing via her Instagram page, the lady begged Nigerians to share her video, so she can be acknowledged by her role model, Atiku.

She added that she does not regret drawing a tattoo of Atiku because she loves him, and that’s why she brought out her mind to make the tattoo.

She wrote;

“It almost 3month and Nigeria as not see this beaut on my legs it sad as a fine gyal like me brought out my mind and Had former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on my glowing skin😓😓😓😓pls share and make me proud la e don long☹️☹️☹️”