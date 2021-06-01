Lady expresses shock as she discloses something unusual she found her in a new apartment’s bathroom

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Social Media drama
By San

A Nigerian lady took to social media to show off an unusual feature in the bathroom of a new apartment she recently rented in Abuja, and it’s rather amusing.

She shared the photo on Twitter and wrote ;

I just got my new apartment here in Abuja and entering into the toilet I found this. And I’m paying 150k a year for this!! Will I be taking my bath with the fan on or off??

See the tweet below;

 Below are some reactions culled from the tweet ;

Seyi wrote ;

2 in 1 package if you’re running late to work, bathe and get dry immediately.

Horlla wrote ;

Yours is better oooh Hushed face nah we’ll water I dey use bath no water inside the house and I’m paying same 150k

Efe wrote ;

So when you use the toilet ,you can on the fan! that’s awesome

