Lady expresses shock as she discloses something unusual she found her in a new apartment’s bathroom

A Nigerian lady took to social media to show off an unusual feature in the bathroom of a new apartment she recently rented in Abuja, and it’s rather amusing.
She shared the photo on Twitter and wrote ;
I just got my new apartment here in Abuja and entering into the toilet I found this. And I’m paying 150k a year for this!! Will I be taking my bath with the fan on or off??
I just got my new apartment here in Abuja and entering into the toilet I found this. And I’m paying 150k a year for this!! Will I be taking my bath with the fan on or off?? pic.twitter.com/DleefHRN41
— Taiyelolu 🎙️🎙️ (@Taiyelo_lu) May 31, 2021
Seyi wrote ;
2 in 1 package if you’re running late to work, bathe and get dry immediately.
Horlla wrote ;
Yours is better oooh Hushed face nah we’ll water I dey use bath no water inside the house and I’m paying same 150k
Efe wrote ;
So when you use the toilet ,you can on the fan! that’s awesome
