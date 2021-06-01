Lady narrates how her fiance who was pretending to be nice, slapped her few weeks to their wedding

A Nigerian lady identified as @IsrealGeraldine on Twitter has revealed how her fiance slapped her for denying him access to her chats.

According to her, the incident happened just few weeks to her traditional wedding. Her fiance wanted to read her WhatsApp chats and she insisted on not allowing him read it because she has “personal gossips” with her mom.

However, her husband-to-be was not having it and he gave her a hot slap which made her cancel the wedding.

She tweeted;

“Few weeks to my trad earlier this year, he came to my house, unexpected as usual. Took my phone, went through all my messages. Wanted to check messages I sent to mum which I refused (because we really talked about him, mum was having double mind on the supposed marriage).

I told him it’s wrong. I have some personal gossips with mum which I promised to keep secret. He said he’s now family. He went on to scroll & I tried to stop him, he gave me a heavy slap. Well, I bless God it happened. Funny enough, he’s the “I swear I can’t beat a woman” type.”