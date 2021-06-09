Lady narrates how her hair began to move like a ‘snake’ after braiding it at a strange salon

A lady has narrated how her grandmother took her for prayers after she braided her hair and the braids began to move like a snake.

According to the lady, a neighbor took her out to make her hair, and at night, she noticed her hair was beginning to move like a snake.

She screamed for help and her grandmother came to her rescue. She loosened the hair and took her to church for prayers.

She tweeted;

“I remember when I was little my neighbor took me out to make my hair then love yanga even when I was little that hair was what I used to travel back to Lagos with my grandma so after few days I noticed at night my hair started moving like a snake I was scared then screamed.

I screamed for help and my grandma came to my rescue even while she was helping me get rid of the hair it was still moving like a snake after she finished loosing the hair she took me to church after I came back that day I fell seriously Ill.

Even when I make my hair today I am scared of braids don’t even know if they would move at night. Becareful of who you make your hair from”