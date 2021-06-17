Lady narrates how the ‘holy spirit’ woke up her husband after he slept off without kissing her

A lady has narrated how the holy spirit woke up her husband after he slept off without giving her a goodnight kiss.

Taking to Twitter, the lady identified as @kiahartt revealed that her husband usually kisses and hugs her before sleeping, but on a particular night, he slept off without doing so.

According to her, she felt sad and talked to God about it and the holy spirit woke up her husband to fulfill his duty.

She tweeted;

“Having a God centered marriage is so essential. Hubby and I always kiss and hug before we fall asleep. Tonight hubby fell asleep before I got in the bed. I was sad about it & instead of getting mad at him. I took my frustrations to the Lord.

I told the Lord how I felt & about 10 mins later my husband woke up out his DEEEEEP slumber and kissed & hugged me with saying, Holy Spirit woke me up to love on my wife.”