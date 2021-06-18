TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Etinosa Idemudia reacts after Joro Olomofin leaked the message…

100-year-old man narrates his experience after meeting love of…

Drama as lady beats up man who removed her ‘bone…

‘I go die for your matter’ – Actor, Bolanle…

Crossdresser, Michelle Page drags Bobrisky for buying his father…

“I love you so much my late husband, I miss living life…

Bigger trouble For Baba Ijesha As Lagos Court Refuse To Grant Him…

‘Why I won’t respond to anyone who speaks ill about…

‘I will go through hell and back’ – Actress,…

Lady publicly proposes to Bobrisky, says she wants to spend the rest of her life with him

Entertainment
By Shalom

A lady identified as Kira Simonn has professed her undying love for popular crossdresser, Idris Okuneye a.k.a Bobrisky.

The lady disclosed via Instagram that she’s willing to spend the rest of her life with the crossdresser.

This comes barely a day after the crossdresser vowed to gift a loyal fan a new whip worth millions of naira.

READ ALSO

Bobrisky reveals what caused his fight with bestie, Tonto…

‘Why I won’t respond to anyone who speaks ill…

Bobrisky disclosed that his upcoming birthday will be the bomb, as he would splash millions of naira on a multi-million naira ride for a lucky fan.

The crossdresser also bought a Lexus SUV for his father which he gifted him on his birthday.

Kira Simon, in her message to the cross dresser, insisted that she wants to marry him.

See her comment below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Etinosa Idemudia reacts after Joro Olomofin leaked the message she sent to him…

100-year-old man narrates his experience after meeting love of his life (Video)

Drama as lady beats up man who removed her ‘bone straight’ wig in…

‘I go die for your matter’ – Actor, Bolanle Ninalowo reveals…

Crossdresser, Michelle Page drags Bobrisky for buying his father a fairly used…

“I love you so much my late husband, I miss living life with you”…

Bigger trouble For Baba Ijesha As Lagos Court Refuse To Grant Him Bail

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Lady publicly proposes to Bobrisky, says she wants to spend the rest of her life…

“I bought a shoe for this woman and she forced me to wear it”…

He wanted to impress her – Man narrates how a man died while sleeping with…

Bobrisky reveals what caused his fight with bestie, Tonto Dikeh, days after…

‘Less privileged’ – BBNaija Erica blasts a troll who condemned…

Heart-Breaking Video Of How A Grandmother Charges Men N1500 Every Time They…

Iyabo Ojo former PA, Gbeminiyi, accused of ruining her business tells her own…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More