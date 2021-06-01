TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Lady reveals how her Ex husband stole graveyard flowers every morning to impress her

Social Media drama
By Olumide

There are times when a partner would do everything possible to impress the other party in a relationship, however, there seem to be extreme cases.

In a post that has now gone viral on social media, a lady identified as Little Petunia took to popular micro-blogging platform, Twitter to reveal how her now ex-husband stole flowers at the graveyard every morning to impress her.

She revealed she didn’t get to known about it until they decided to go their separate ways.

The lady wrote, ”My ex-husband stole flowers from a graveyard every morning to put on my car. I didn’t learn about the grave robbing till it was divorce time.”

See her post below;

 

