Lady shows off the two pieces of yam she bought for N200

A lady identified as Edu Ele has taken to Twitter to share a photo of the two pieces of yam she bought for N200 at a market.

While sharing the photo on Twitter, she urged Nigerians to be grateful because some other people are suffering and living in poverty.

In her words;

“This 2 piece of yam is 200 naira. I just got back from the market and decided to buy it just to show you guys how a mother would go to the market and buy this to feed her children, most can’t afford it.

This size use to be 50 naira each. The good side is that if you can’t afford 100 for a piece, you buy water yam piece for 50 naira.

When I go to the market and see old women still pricing the 50 naira own🤦🤦it breaks my heart. I would sometimes pay for the 100 piece and double the amount but then, what about tomorrow. You don’t know how lucky and blessed you are.

Be grateful for your bread without butter, for your rice without stew”.