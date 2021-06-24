TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Sometimes, I wonder if she’s my mother – Mercy…

I don’t want a daughter – Regina Daniels opens up…

I gave him a BJ and the next morning, he just ignored me –…

Police arrest 21-year-old UNILAG student over murder of Super TV…

I had a swollen D after she gave me a BJ – Brighto reveals…

Comedienne, Warri Pikin wins the heart of many for celebrating…

Don Jazzy reacts to BBNaija Dorathy and Ka3na’s revelation…

Vee reveals what happened between her and Tolanibaj at the hotel…

Mercy Johnson’s daughter, Angel reacts after her mother…

Lagos state court grants Baba Ijesha bail

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Nollywood actor, Baba Ijesha has been granted bail by the Lagos state Magistrate court today, the 24th of June.

This comes a few days after the comic actor was denied bail by a judge identified as P.E Nwaka.  ‘The matter is beyond its jurisdiction and it has already been filed before the high court.’ the Judge said.

However, on Baba Ijesha’s second hearing, Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of the Ikeja Special Offences Court granted him bail in the sum of two million naira and two sureties.

READ ALSO

‘I was a normal baby until I stopped growing’…

More Woes For Baba Ijesha As Fresh, New, Incriminating…

One of the sureties the judge said must be a blood relative of the defendant and the other, a lawyer.

Baba Ijesha is facing a six-count charge bordering on the indecent treatment of a child, sexual assault, attempted sexual assault by penetration and sexual assault by penetration.

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Sometimes, I wonder if she’s my mother – Mercy Johnson’s…

I don’t want a daughter – Regina Daniels opens up after she was…

I gave him a BJ and the next morning, he just ignored me – Dorathy opens…

Police arrest 21-year-old UNILAG student over murder of Super TV CEO

I had a swollen D after she gave me a BJ – Brighto reveals why he ignored…

Comedienne, Warri Pikin wins the heart of many for celebrating her house help in…

Don Jazzy reacts to BBNaija Dorathy and Ka3na’s revelation about having…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Pre-Wedding Photos of Nigerian Man And His Korean Fiancée Takes Over the…

“Nollywood Producers Are The Reason Why Many Actresses Bleach Their…

Samklef warns Seun Kuti for condemning Wizkid’s Grammmy award

Funke Akindele reacts to BBNaija reunion show

Wizkid replies Seun Kuti over his derogatory statement about his Grammy award

TV Presenter Sparks Controversy By Demanding Payment Of His Salary On Live…

Lagos state court grants Baba Ijesha bail

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More