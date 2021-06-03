Laura Ikeji returns to surgeon to get her nose done again

Laura Ikeji, a Nigerian fashion blogger, has received a lot of backlash on social media as she returns to her physician for a nose job.

Laura previously announced in April that she had finally undergone cosmetic surgery on her nose to make it more pointed after years of being teased for having a huge nose.

The fashion entrepreneur, who is overjoyed with her new pointed nose, rushed to social media to show it off, thanking her doctor for a job well done.

Cutie Julls, a renowned Instagram blogger, has reported that Laura has returned to her surgeon to better enhance her nose.

Sharing a photo of Laura at doctor’s the blogger wrote, “Mrs. Kanu returns to her plastic surgeon to cut a bit of her nose”.

Following this revelation, netizens took to social media to drag her to filth.

An Instagram follower @anita_emerald wrote, “The thing bout surgery, you will keep going back”.

@ogieaby wrote, “Once u start u keep going back! It’s very very addictive! I hope she can cope!!!”

@brownsugarzinny wrote, “Hmmm she shouldn’t just cause wahala for that innocent nose oo hmmn”.

@miz__loretta wrote, “Nose jobs are never perfect, even professionals will tell you b4 time. Just that they will try to make it slightly okay”.

@wf_annabelle wrote, “na to cut am comot remain”.

See more reactions below,