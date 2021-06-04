Leaked chat between Regina Daniels and her brother, Sammy (Screenshot)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A conversation between popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels and her brother, Sammy has surfaced on social media.

From the conversation which was shared by the mother of one, her brother applauded her hard work and showered accolades on her.

While sharing the chat, Regina explained that she sent her brother a video, and he began to send messages of love and shower accolades on her for her good work.

“Oh mama you’re born for this. I love you with all my life. I’m super proud of you. I love you so much”, her brother wrote.

This comes days after it was reported that their mother Rita Daniels tied the knot with a younger lover in a secret wedding at Delta State.

See their conversation below;

