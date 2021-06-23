Neo’s sister has called out Venita Akpofure for allegedly sending her messages and trying to come between Neo’s relationship with Vee.

In a recent tweet, Neo’s sister warned Venita to stay away from Neo and Vee, as she threatened to expose her house address and private contact information if she does not keep shut.

She tweeted;

“Venita a word is enough for the wise but i know you are far from wise..dont text me again.. keep making a fool of your self till i meet face to face. Anywhere anytime..I will beat you on behalf of millions of people..I DARE YOU to talk rubbish..

Come to my WhatsApp this blessed morning to fool your self….You wanna see crazy…next i will post your house address and cellphone number for those that need to speak sence to you….

Venita…You re only a cousin and there is no upgrade to dat🤣🤣 let @neo_akpofure and @veeiye …Your opinion is still not needed…now let me send all the rubbish u sent me so people know how dull you are…its a pity we share surnames”