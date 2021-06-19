TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Bobrisky reveals what caused his fight with bestie, Tonto Dikeh,…

Lady publicly proposes to Bobrisky, says she wants to spend the…

How our children found out that a pastor slept with their mom…

Crossdresser, James Brown gives his life to Christ (Video)

Nursing mother cries out after her husband used her br3ast milk…

#BBNaijaReunion: I gave you a bl*wjob in the house –…

He wanted to impress her – Man narrates how a man died…

Actress Uche Ogbodo opens up on why she decided to have her kids…

‘I hardly sleep since the matter started’- Tope Alabi…

‘Low budget Yahoo boy’ – Dbanj’s wife, Lineo reacts to his new look

Entertainment
By Kafayat
image of d'banj and wife

The wife of sensational singer, Dbanj has reacted to his new look.

In a video that surfaced on social media, Dbanj was seen with tinted braided hair and according to Lineo, the singer looks like a low budget Yahoo boy.

Speaking further, the mother of two said that she does not want him to go to their son’s school because of his new look.

READ ALSO

‘I go kill una’ – Paul of Psquare promises…

Tonto Dikeh surprises singer, Dbanj on his birthday

Watch the video below;

Recall that a few weeks ago, the Koko master publicly declared that he was born-again.

According to Dbanj in the video that surfaced on social media, God blessed him with two kids after his first child drowned in a swimming pool in his home and that was what made him move closer to God and also become dedicated to him.

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Bobrisky reveals what caused his fight with bestie, Tonto Dikeh, days after…

Lady publicly proposes to Bobrisky, says she wants to spend the rest of her life…

How our children found out that a pastor slept with their mom – Timi…

Crossdresser, James Brown gives his life to Christ (Video)

Nursing mother cries out after her husband used her br3ast milk to drink garri…

#BBNaijaReunion: I gave you a bl*wjob in the house – Wathoni and Dorathy…

He wanted to impress her – Man narrates how a man died while sleeping with…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

‘Low budget Yahoo boy’ – Dbanj’s wife, Lineo reacts to…

(Video) Mercy Johnson reveals the challenges she faces when she wants to make…

‘You sacrificed alot for us’ – Actress, Funke Akindele…

BBNaija Reunion: Nengi clears air on relationship with Prince and Ozo, states…

VIDEO: Reactions as young lady attacks and beats up her man in public

Actress Uche Ogbodo opens up on why she decided to have her kids out of wedlock

Woman who was celebrated for birthing 10 babies at once lied, she was never…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More