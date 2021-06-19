‘Low budget Yahoo boy’ – Dbanj’s wife, Lineo reacts to his new look

The wife of sensational singer, Dbanj has reacted to his new look.

In a video that surfaced on social media, Dbanj was seen with tinted braided hair and according to Lineo, the singer looks like a low budget Yahoo boy.

Speaking further, the mother of two said that she does not want him to go to their son’s school because of his new look.

Watch the video below;

Recall that a few weeks ago, the Koko master publicly declared that he was born-again.

According to Dbanj in the video that surfaced on social media, God blessed him with two kids after his first child drowned in a swimming pool in his home and that was what made him move closer to God and also become dedicated to him.