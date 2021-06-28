Man cries out after his wife collected N300K from her ex boyfriend

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A man has advised men to test their girlfriends with money, after his wife collected money from her ex boyfriend without informing him.

The man explained that his wife calls her ex all sorts of names and says he’s a bad person, yet she took 300k from him.

He wrote;

“My wife collected money from her ex and didn’t declare it to me
Hello bro. Good afternoon, I’m writing to the single men on your list so they can be wise and no what to look for. Please test your gf with money before you mar0 her.

I’m currently regretting marrying my wife, my wif: I collected 300k from her ex-boyfriend, she calls this e all sorts of names and says he is a bad person. I felt so betrayed. What is surprising me is that my wife is not remorseful, she is turning the tables on me and making me look insecure. Today I got home around 1 o’clock and she refused to cook for me.

What is surprising me is that my wife is not remorseful, she is turning the tables on me and making me look insecure. Today I got home around 1 o’clock and she refused to cook for me. A normal wife should be begging. I made noodles and og due to she did not cook. I can’t believe money is causing trouble in my home And 300k It is well. She also clears their whole chats”.

