Man inspires many by sharing the story of how he suffered with his mother as he finally gifts her a new house

A South African businessman has written about how he built a house for his mother on his social media profile.

According to Twitter user @Karidas, he worked his entire life towards this moment because he grew up in extreme poverty with his mother.

With the completion of the new house and the welcoming of her to her new home, he has realized a lifelong goal.

His post reads ;

I’ve been debating with myself on whether I should share this: I hope this inspires someone out there.

I’ve been working towards this moment my entire life, my mom and I went through real poverty when I was growing up. There were nights where there simply just wasn’t any food left. I’d hear her crying herself to sleep sometimes, and she’d put her head on the pillow because she thought I wouldn’t hear anything. Ever since I was a little kid, I made it a point that I would take care of her.

At the end of last year I asked her to come stay with me for “Covid Reasons”, but really I just wanted time to build & surprise her with a new house. On Mother’s day a few weeks ago she came back & I welcomed her to her new home & invited her close friends. Together with my friend Kabelo (an architect) we designed & oversaw the execution of the house.

Really grateful to God for His grace