Man nabbed for stealing employer’s phone on his first day at work

Twitter user, Opeyemi Babalola has disclosed how a new employee stole a phone at the office on his first day at work.

According to Opeyemi, the employee’s trainer went out to print some documents, and when he got back, he couldn’t find his phone.

After watching the CCTV, they found out that the new employee had stolen the phone.

Opeyemi tweeted;

“How can you steal a phone on your first day at work? Haha! Real. His trainer went to the other office to print out some documents and before he came back, his phone disappeared!

Thank God there is cctv in the office, when they played the video for him, he started begging and released the phone. You resumed work today and steal today! Ha!”