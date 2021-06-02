Man narrates how a beggar angrily rejected his 5 naira gift

A Nigerian man has taken to Twitter to narrate how a beggar angrily turned down the money he offered to him.

According to the twitter user identified as Gideon, he was coming out of a mall when he decided to gift 5 naira to a beggar who was sitting outside the mall.

However, he was shocked when the beggar bluntly rejected the offer, and asked him to “get out of his front”.

Gideon shared his experience while reacting to a viral question about the worth of N5 in the present Nigeria.

”I gave a begger ₦5 yesterday while coming from out from a mall…….the begger politely told me that I should get out from his from his front!!!!!!!!!!!” he wrote.

”No be joke bro.

And it was even two ₦5….making ₦10, but the fact that I presented ₦5 to him must have pissed him off”