TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Regina Daniels reacts after a troll referred to her mother as…

Drama in Sierra Leone as corpse walks to the house of ritualist…

Child comedienne, Emmanuella reacts to pregnancy rumours

Age doesn’t matter, when love hits your heart, you will…

He’s never coming into my house again – Jemima Osunde…

Regina Daniels allegedly pregnant for second child (Screenshots)

Reactions from Fans as BBnaija’s Tacha shows off her no-makeup…

Lady found dead in her room with organs removed after coming back…

Nigerian man shares his experience with a lady who told him…

Man narrates how a beggar angrily rejected his 5 naira gift

Entertainment
By Shalom

A Nigerian man has taken to Twitter to narrate how a beggar angrily turned down the money he offered to him.

According to the twitter user identified as Gideon, he was coming out of a mall when he decided to gift 5 naira to a beggar who was sitting outside the mall.

However, he was shocked when the beggar bluntly rejected the offer, and asked him to “get out of his front”.

READ ALSO

My boyfriend slapped me because I playfully refused to…

Some of us still have sleepless nights just to make ends…

Gideon shared his experience while reacting to a viral question about the worth of N5 in the present Nigeria.

”I gave a begger ₦5 yesterday while coming from out from a mall…….the begger politely told me that I should get out from his from his front!!!!!!!!!!!” he wrote.

”No be joke bro.
And it was even two ₦5….making ₦10, but the fact that I presented ₦5 to him must have pissed him off”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Regina Daniels reacts after a troll referred to her mother as…

Drama in Sierra Leone as corpse walks to the house of ritualist that killed her…

Child comedienne, Emmanuella reacts to pregnancy rumours

Age doesn’t matter, when love hits your heart, you will fall –…

He’s never coming into my house again – Jemima Osunde narrates how…

Regina Daniels allegedly pregnant for second child (Screenshots)

Reactions from Fans as BBnaija’s Tacha shows off her no-makeup face in a new…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

Man narrates how a beggar angrily rejected his 5 naira gift

ASUU to commence warning strike on June 8

Uche Elendu slams fan who faults her for congratulating Nuella Njubigbo and her…

72-year-old grandmother who has been pregnant for 30 years, shares heartbreaking…

Cameroonian singer, Dencia anticipates the return of P-square in African…

Emotional moment a solider knelt to propose to his girlfriend at her place of…

My boyfriend slapped me because I playfully refused to return his N1,200 – Lady…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More