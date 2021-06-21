TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Twitter user, Wizebaba has revealed what he did to a lady after she told him that she doesn’t like the idea of getting married to a man whose mother is still alive.

According to WizeBaba, he was chatting with the girl yesterday when the lady opened up to him about her choice of a man.

The lady noted that she prefers when a lady gets married to a man who has already lost his mother before meeting her.

Reacting to her statement, Wizebaba said he quickly blocked her.

In his words;

“Was chatting with this girl yesterday and she said she doesn’t like the idea of getting married to a man whose mother is still alive. I block her papa asap”.

