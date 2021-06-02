TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A trader identified as Zubairu Ibrahim who sells kolanuts has shocked Nigerians after he revealed how much he makes from selling kolanuts.

The 24-year old native of Kaduna state resides in Abuja where he hawks kola nuts in traffic jams wearing suit.

According to him, he finds it important to dress good while doing business. He said he enjoys wearing his suit while hawking kola nuts.

He added that every morning, he polishes his shoes, irons his shirts, wears his glasses and nose mask, and then wears his suit, before setting out to sell kola nuts.

Although some Nigerians are not comfortable with the trader wearing suit just to sell kola nuts, he simply asked them to get him a better job that befits his suit.

According to him, he makes N6,000, N3,000 and sometimes N5,000 every morning. Due of the nature of the traffic at Karu bridge, he stops his morning hawking by 12pm and returns by 3pm with different suit.

Despite the small nature of his business, he confirmed that he uses it to sustain his father and brother who are living in the village.

Speaking about his marital status, the corporate kola nut seller revealed that he is already in a relationship with his girlfriend who stays in the village and they are planning to tie the knot by 2022.

Watch video below;

