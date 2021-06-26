TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Video of Super TV CEO’s alleged murderer, Chidinma in her…

Police arrest 21-year-old UNILAG student over murder of Super TV…

Bobrisky’s bank account details showing his current…

Leaked video of Super TV CEO having fun with 21-year-old Chidimma…

Police arrest father of 21-year-old suspected murderer of Super…

Unilag reacts to arrest of 300-level student, Chidinma over the…

Nkechi Blessing, others react to the case of 50-year-old CEO…

Nengi finally opens up about what went down between her and…

Super TV CEO: Video of Chidinma the alleged murderer, smoking…

Meet Brenda Ataga, the successful, beautiful wife of SuperTV CEO, who was reportedly murdered by his side chick

News
By San

Nigerians have dug out photos of the beautiful wife of Nigerian Entrepreneur and CEO Of SuperTV, Michael Osifo Ataga who was found dead on Friday morning, June 18, 2021.

According to reports, t late Ataga sustained multiple stab injuries from his side chick, a 21-year-old Mass Communication Student of University of Lagos, Chidinma Ojukwu.

Chidinma after being arrested by the Lagos State Police Command confessed to stabbing the CEO of SuperTV twice in the neck after he tried to request for more intimacy. She confessed that they drunk alcohol, smoked and had lots of fun at a service apartment in Victoria Island, Lagos State on that fateful day.

Mr Ataga was left in a pool of his own blood after he was stabbed with a kitchen knife when his sexual advances to his side chick took a wrong turn. After learning about the pin to the ATM card of the late CEO, Chidinma left the apartment quietly and reportedly withdrew a sum of 380 thousand naira before she was nabbed at her parent’s house in Yaba.

Osifo Ataga was married to Brenda Ataga and had children with her before his death.

Under the Hon. Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Silva, the deceased’s widow is the current National Project Coordinator of the LPG Gas Expansion Program.

Prior to her current position, the lovely lady served as the Special Adviser on Downstream and Infrastructure to Timipre Silva’s predecessor, Dr. Emmanuel Ibe Kachukwu.

Brenda Ataga has held a number of critical positions in the Nigerian oil industry and continues to rise. However, she recently lost her beloved husband due to infidelity.

Photos below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Video of Super TV CEO’s alleged murderer, Chidinma in her little provision…

Police arrest 21-year-old UNILAG student over murder of Super TV CEO

Bobrisky’s bank account details showing his current balance, surfaces…

Leaked video of Super TV CEO having fun with 21-year-old Chidimma before she…

Police arrest father of 21-year-old suspected murderer of Super TV CEO, Chidimma…

Unilag reacts to arrest of 300-level student, Chidinma over the murder of Super…

Nkechi Blessing, others react to the case of 50-year-old CEO murdered by his…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

This is too shameful, may God heal the wife – Tonto Dikeh reacts to murder…

UNILAG Senior lecturer speaks on 21-year-old Chidimma Ojukwu’s case

13 Things You Should Know About Chidinma Ojukwu, The Alleged Killer Of Super TV…

Meet Brenda Ataga, the successful, beautiful wife of SuperTV CEO, who was…

BBNaija Reunion: “It was wack” – TolaniBaj shades Prince over their sexual…

Judge Sentences Derek Chauvin to 22.5 years in Prison for murdering George Floyd…

Stop denying me in public or I won’t let you sleep with me again –…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More