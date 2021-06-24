TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A video making the rounds on social media shows the moment Mercy Johnson’s daughter, Angel asked if it’s really necessary to celebrate their father on father’s day.

Apparently, Mercy Johnson bought a beautiful cake for her husband, which she used to celebrate father’s day with him.

She brought her kids together and asked them to say something special about their father, Prince Odi Okojie.

While they spoke, Mercy revealed how she went to ShopRite and her first daughter, Purity saw the cake and advised her to buy it for their father to celebrate him.

Reacting to this, Angel asked – “Is this really necessary?”.

Her question obviously annoyed Mercy Johnson who didn’t hesitate to give the little girl a very stern look.

Watch the video below!

