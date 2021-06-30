Moment Regina Daniels pushed away her brother for trying to rock a lady at her son’s birthday party (Video)

A video making the rounds on social media shows the moment Regina Daniels pushed away her brother who tried to rock a lady at her son’s birthday party.

In the video, the lady was seen dancing, as Regina Daniels’ brother approached her and tried to rock her behind.

Regina Daniels wasn’t having it at all as she immediately stepped in and separated the duo.

Her son, Munir clocked one yesterday and the actress showered him with lots of love and gifts. She also held a lavish birthday party for the little one year old cutie.

Regina had earlier expressed her wish to grant 30 fans the opportunity to attend her son’s birthday if they meet her demands.

Watch the video below;