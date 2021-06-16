“Money full ground like salt” – Bobrisky promises to spoil a fan with a new whip worth millions of Naira

Nigerian crossdresser, Okuneye Idris a.k.a Bobrisky has promised to gift a lucky fan a brand new Benz worth millions of naira on his birthday.

The cross dresser who recently splashed millions of naira on a Lexus SUV for his father, said he’s ready to spoil his fans silly.

In his words ;

“A fan will drive dis home on my birthday 31st august. Let me spoil you like no celebrities have ever done to their fan.

See I’m different and there no audio around me !!! Ask people close to me they will tell you money they ground like salt. And not only e full ground my heart is d best. I give out without looking back.

If I’m gifting anybody any car it must be white o. My love for white cars are endless 😂 Glad my dad love his car. I think my grandma car need to be replaced too. Can’t wait to surprise her in dec on her birthday”.