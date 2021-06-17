More Woes For Baba Ijesha As Fresh, New, Incriminating evidence against him surfaces (video)

Nigerian comedienne, princess has shared new damning evidence against alleged child molester, Baba Ijesha.

Princess in April 2021 accused the Nollywood actor of sexually molesting her 14-year-old foster daughter, since she was 7. To back up her claims princess shared CCTV footage which showed the moment Baba Ijesha inappropriately touched the minor.

The aggrieved mother has now taken to her Instagram page to share more evidence against the actor. Princess shared an alleged chat with a lady identified as, Makinwa Elizabeth who claims to be Baba Ijesha’s secretary.

According to Elizabeth, her boss (Baba Ijesha) had earlier instructed them to peddle rumours that he and Princess are in an amorous relationship to counter her accusation.

Elizabeth who shared a WhatsApp voice note that was allegedly sent to the group by Baba Ijesha, giving the instructions to them to publicize false stories about Princess, alleged that Baba Ijesha also molested her young sibling and several others who have opened up to her.

Sharing the new evidences Princess wrote,

“Forgive & forget is what got us to where we are today. People keep committing crimes & dehumanizing others but they are the ones who turn round to claim they are victims. His victims are numerous and spans over 20years for God’s sake!!! Yoruba ronú, we need to STOP covering EVIL if we want to move forward. Trying to smear my name & bully me at all cost shows you are a RAPE Apologists. Baba Ijesha has a case with Lagos State, go and face the government and leave me alone. “The fact that you love someone’s acting does not mean he should get away with EVIL. For those of you who knew and kept mute I will not tag you yet because I have home training (agbalagba niyin) You hide under religion and say let God judge we have a duty to provide for & PROTECT our children #Godcannotbemocked Stop supporting PURE evil”.

