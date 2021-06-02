TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A heartbroken mother has shared touching story of how her children who were born normal, mysteriously became disabled.

According to the mother who shared her sad ordeal to Afrimax TV, her children were born normal and she also ensured that she immunized them.

She said she was very glad when she welcomed her sons, they were jovial children but after some years, their bodies started becoming weak and they couldn’t walk anymore.

They cannot do anything for themselves. She has to lift them up all the time and do everything for them. The mother expressed her pain over the situation, saying she has no idea what caused it and what is actually wrong with her children.

Watch the video below!

