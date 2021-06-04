Mother narrates how her little daughter touched her heart on their way to school

A Nigerian mother has narrated how her young daughter melted her heart after she carried her at her back, to swim accross a big puddle of dirty water.

According to the mother who narrated the story via Twitter, there was a heavy downpour and herself and her daughter couldn’t get a “Keke”, so they had to trek to school.

On their way to school, they got to a big puddle of water and the caring mother hung her daughter’s lunch box on her neck and lifted her daughter to cross the puddle.

Reacting to her mother’s action, the little girl told her mom not to worry, adding that God will bless her with a car soon, so she won’t have to trek anymore.

The mother identified as Esther tweeted;

“My daughter and I couldn’t get keke to her school cos of the rain,we decided to trek. We got to a big puddle of dirty water, I hung her lunch box on my neck, carried her and swam across. She hugged me tightly & whispered “mummy I’m proud of you don’t worry God will give you a car”.