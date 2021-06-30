‘Muslim burials will humble you’ – Fans react to how Davido’s Manager, Obama DMW was buried

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Social media users have reacted differently to how Davido’s manager, Obama DMW was buried.

Recall that the artist manager was buried according to Islamic rites in Epe, Lagos State, on Wednesday morning, 30th June barely 24 hours after he gave up the ghost due to respiratory complications.

In the videos that surfaced on social media, the father of one was buried without a coffin in a rural area.

The site of his burial ground has got lots of people talking on social media.

Watch the video below;

See some of the comments generated below;

@fidi_bby wrote “Hmm you are a Muslim Nd ya dnt humble yourself?? your burial will do dat for you”

@choplifekitchen wrote “Muslim burials will humble you fast!”

@allthings_alby wrote “Muslim tradition will humble you”

@precious.ijay wrote “They buried him so quick! Why?”

@debby_cooks_kitchen wrote “it’s truly the right way,Muslim burials preaches from dust to dust,it preaches humility because they won’t even use coffin no matter how rich you are”

Via Instagram
