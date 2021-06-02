TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Regina Daniels reacts after a troll referred to her mother as…

Drama in Sierra Leone as corpse walks to the house of ritualist…

Child comedienne, Emmanuella reacts to pregnancy rumours

Age doesn’t matter, when love hits your heart, you will…

He’s never coming into my house again – Jemima Osunde…

Regina Daniels allegedly pregnant for second child (Screenshots)

Reactions from Fans as BBnaija’s Tacha shows off her no-makeup…

Lady found dead in her room with organs removed after coming back…

Nigerian man shares his experience with a lady who told him…

My boyfriend slapped me because I playfully refused to return his N1,200 – Lady laments

Entertainment
By Shalom

A lady has cried out after her boyfriend gave her a hot slap for refusing to return the N1,200 she found in his pocket.

From the conversation which was shared by her boyfriend’s friend on Twitter, the lady revealed how she helped her lover wash his clothes and while washing, she found N1,200 in his pocket.

Playfully, she told her boyfriend about the money and refused to return it back to him, only for her boyfriend to land her a heavy slap on her cheeks.

READ ALSO

Bobrisky discloses to fans what his boyfriend appreciates…

Some of us still have sleepless nights just to make ends…

Reacting to this, she reached out to her boyfriend’s friend to report the incident to him.

“Qudus actually slapped me because of 1,200. Like I helped him wash his clothes and I found change in his pocket.

Playfully refused to give him and the next thing he could think of was to slap me. Call that dog and warn him”, she lamented.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Regina Daniels reacts after a troll referred to her mother as…

Drama in Sierra Leone as corpse walks to the house of ritualist that killed her…

Child comedienne, Emmanuella reacts to pregnancy rumours

Age doesn’t matter, when love hits your heart, you will fall –…

He’s never coming into my house again – Jemima Osunde narrates how…

Regina Daniels allegedly pregnant for second child (Screenshots)

Reactions from Fans as BBnaija’s Tacha shows off her no-makeup face in a new…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

ASUU to commence warning strike on June 8

Uche Elendu slams fan who faults her for congratulating Nuella Njubigbo and her…

72-year-old grandmother who has been pregnant for 30 years, shares heartbreaking…

Cameroonian singer, Dencia anticipates the return of P-square in African…

Emotional moment a solider knelt to propose to his girlfriend at her place of…

My boyfriend slapped me because I playfully refused to return his N1,200 – Lady…

About 2 years later, missing NSCDC officer found buried in shallow grave,…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More