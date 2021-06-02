My boyfriend slapped me because I playfully refused to return his N1,200 – Lady laments

A lady has cried out after her boyfriend gave her a hot slap for refusing to return the N1,200 she found in his pocket.

From the conversation which was shared by her boyfriend’s friend on Twitter, the lady revealed how she helped her lover wash his clothes and while washing, she found N1,200 in his pocket.

Playfully, she told her boyfriend about the money and refused to return it back to him, only for her boyfriend to land her a heavy slap on her cheeks.

Reacting to this, she reached out to her boyfriend’s friend to report the incident to him.

“Qudus actually slapped me because of 1,200. Like I helped him wash his clothes and I found change in his pocket.

Playfully refused to give him and the next thing he could think of was to slap me. Call that dog and warn him”, she lamented.