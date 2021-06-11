TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

TB Joshua’s uncle fights over where his body will buried…

She is really depressed – Nigerians react to video of…

How TB Joshua died from a spiritual battle – popular native…

Why I Am Not Surprised by My Husband’s Death – TB Joshua’s Wife…

Father narrates his experience with 10-year-old obese daughter…

Mother of four shares sad story of how she lived in a toilet for…

Tonto Dikeh allegedly pregnant with her second child

‘I have been sleeping in one position’ –…

Nigerians react as Apostle Suleman says his time has come

‘My children will inherit shoes and bags’ – Laura Ikeji replies fan who advised her to invest in properties

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Laura Ikeji has disclosed that her children will inherit her shoes and bags.

The mother of two made this known in the reply she gave a social media user who advised that parents should invest in properties so that their children can inherit them.

According to Laura, her children will inherit her business, property, wealth, shoes and bags.

READ ALSO

Mixed reactions from fans as actress, Eniola Badmus reveals…

Rosy Meurer dragged for always posting only videos of…

In her words;

“They shall inherit the businesses, property and wealth plus shoes and bags dear motivational speaker”

See their conversation below;

 

@a__maka wrote “Which kin bag and shoes – by the time they are to inherit it, it will no longer be in vogue
The need to shalaye shaa”

@pearl_benedict_ wrote “If the shoes and bags are original then they can inherit it and resell it if they want”

@ada__newyork wrote “So if you gave birth to boys they will inherit your shoes? Or your wigs the motivational speech shock her”

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

TB Joshua’s uncle fights over where his body will buried (Video)

She is really depressed – Nigerians react to video of Regina Daniels and…

How TB Joshua died from a spiritual battle – popular native doctor makes new,…

Why I Am Not Surprised by My Husband’s Death – TB Joshua’s Wife Speaks

Father narrates his experience with 10-year-old obese daughter (Video)

Mother of four shares sad story of how she lived in a toilet for six years with…

Tonto Dikeh allegedly pregnant with her second child

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

BBNaija Lucy reacts after she was accused of shaming Nengi

Anita Joseph pays Uche Ogbodo and new born baby a visit at the hospital

Toyin Abraham and other Nollywood stars pray for Mayorkun’s mum, Toyin…

It is in the character of women to be greedy and selfish – Pete Edochie (Video)

‘God will punish you’ – Fani Kayode blows hot at Rev Chris…

Woman beats up a Pickpocket who tried to steal from her (video)

Days after dirty fight with Seyi Shay, Tiwa Savage spotted clubbing with Toke…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More