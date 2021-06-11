‘My children will inherit shoes and bags’ – Laura Ikeji replies fan who advised her to invest in properties

Laura Ikeji has disclosed that her children will inherit her shoes and bags.

The mother of two made this known in the reply she gave a social media user who advised that parents should invest in properties so that their children can inherit them.

According to Laura, her children will inherit her business, property, wealth, shoes and bags.

In her words;

“They shall inherit the businesses, property and wealth plus shoes and bags dear motivational speaker”

See their conversation below;

@a__maka wrote “Which kin bag and shoes – by the time they are to inherit it, it will no longer be in vogue

The need to shalaye shaa”

@pearl_benedict_ wrote “If the shoes and bags are original then they can inherit it and resell it if they want”

@ada__newyork wrote “So if you gave birth to boys they will inherit your shoes? Or your wigs the motivational speech shock her”