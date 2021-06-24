TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Grammy award-winning singer, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy has noted that although his father is not rich, he prays to be half the man he is.

The excited singer recently took to Twitter to disclose to his fans that he will be turning 30 years old in a week.

In his tweet, Burna prayed to be half the man his father is as he adds another year to his life.

He tweeted;

“I can’t believe I’m really turning 30 years old in a week.

My Father is Not rich at all But i pray that as this new phase of my life begins I can be even half the man that he is. I just want to be better and do better”.

