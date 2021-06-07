My friend slept with my husband to prove to me that my husband is not good for me – Lady shares

A married woman has narrated heartbreaking story of how she found out that her close friend has been sleeping with her husband for a long time.

According to the married woman, she caught her friend having an affair with her husband and after she probed her friend on why she betrayed their friendship, her friend gave her a very funny reason.

Her friend claimed that she was not in support of her marriage to her husband, because the man in question is not a good husband material.

She added that she wanted to prove that the man isn’t a good husband, so she had to go into a relationship with him. She further advised her to get a divorce.

