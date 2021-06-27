TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


‘My husband catered to the child in me’ – Simi shares adorable family vacation photos in the US

Entertainment
By San

Nigerian singer,  Simi has taken to social media to share lovely family vacation photos with her husband and daughter in the United States.

Celebrity couple, Simi and Adekunle Gold with their daughter Adejare, recently embarked on a family vacation in the United States Of America. Simi revealed how her husband got the child in her in one of their stops at the Universal Picture parks and resorts in the San Fernando Valley area of Los Angeles County, California.

Sharing the lovely photos, she captioned them with:

my husband catered to the child in me (97.34% in total) yesterday.

See the photos below:

The mom of one also shared a cute video of herself and her husband fighting over a mobile game console while in Business Class on a flight

