‘My husband is my God’- Sex therapist claims, as she narrates what her husband does to her during her pregnancy

Social Media drama
By San

Angela Nwosu, a Nigerian sex therapist, took to Facebook to thank her husband for being her backbone since she became pregnant.
Angela referred to her husband as her God, saying she will continue to respect, love, and cherish him because he deserves it.

She stated, “In a lengthy post she uploaded on Facebook,”

READ ALSO

“A girl is like an egg that deserves to be handled with care. A pregnant woman is like a full crate of egg that deserves to be handled with extra care.

Turning on bed effortlessly is a luxury you will miss, when you get pregnant. Not sleeping on your back and belly, only on both sides. Sometimes, the pains on the sides will hit at once and you will either sit or stand through the night until the pain subsides for you to lay down again. You need to experience it, to understand.

God bless the man I call an earth God. My God that is always there for me, without a single complain. I don’t know what to do or give to him or how to appreciate him for being the best. Should I give him a house? He has enough. Should I buy him a benz? He already has that and another. What material things should I give to him that he doesn’t already have enough? None!

I guess I will continue to give him my whole life. Adore, worship, honor and submit to his every guidance and control of my life, with pure happiness. If I had the world, I would hand it over to him without a second thought or public opinion.

My husband is my God!”

See her post below,

