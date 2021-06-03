“My king is 3 months today!” Actress, Rosy Meurer celebrates her son as he clocks three months

Rosy Meurer, Nollywood actress, and wife to Tonto Dikeh’s estranged husband, Olakunle Churchill has penned down a lovely note for her son who clocks three months today.

The beautiful actress who welcomed her first child three months ago, with businessman and philanthropist, Olakunle Churchill, described the past three months as the “best three months of her life”.

Sharing a lovely photo of herself chilling, she wrote,

My king is 3 months today! Best 3 months of my life. 💚 God is great 🙏 #kingChurchillIs3months”

Rosy Meurer sparked outrage on social media after it was revealed that she was getting married and expecting a child with Tonto Dikeh’s estranged husband, Olakunle Churchill.

Despite the fact that Rosy Meurer claims she didn’t snatch Tonto Dikeh’s ex, Nigerians have not ceased to label her a “husband snatcher”.