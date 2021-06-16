Na Juju? Trouble as housewife gets stuck with another man during sex

Big drama in a gulu, northern region of Uganda as house wife get stuck with another man during sex.

After getting stuck into during sex on Wednesday morning, June 16, two Ugandan sex partners created a scene.

According to reports, the amusing and at the same time terrifying episode occurred this morning in Gulu, in the country’s Northern Region.

Pai Robins OgwengAkiiki, a community member who reported the incident on social media, claimed that the two were stuck to one other and that their sex parts could not be separated after sexual intercourse.

It was understood that the female partner is a housewife to another man. All the efforts by the duo to separate from each other proved abortive so they raised an alarm which attracted residents and the police.

According to reports, they got separated after the woman’s husband arrived at the scene and touched their waists. The two are now in police custody.

“Cheating sexually is bad. #There was drama this morning in Gulu city as a married woman who was having sexual intercourse with another man got stucked like dogs. that after they were done with sex, their sexual organs could not separate but was stucked in that it failed to separate however much they tried.They started making alarms that attracted police and locals.It was after the real husband of this woman came and touched their waist, their sexual organs then got separated.the two are now in police custody…I want to be like this woman’s real husband,” the source said.