“Na only this one I get, I take God beg you” – Lady begs actress, Jemima Osunde not to snatch her man

A married Nigerian lady has taken to Instagram to appeal to fast rising Nollywood actress, Jemima Osunde not to snatch her man.

The drama started after Jemima shared a beautiful photo of herself on her Instagram page. Reacting to this, the lady identified as niri_gwot took to the comment section of Jemima’s post to plead with the actress to snatch her man.

Niri told Jemima that her man is a big fan of the 25-year-old actress and is always singing her praises in her presence.

“My man was talking about you this morning, guess he’s a fan. Sis na only this ne I get, I take God beg you… It’s a cry for help”. She pleaded.

In response Jemima wrote, “@niri_gwott sis pleaseeee you just finished me with this comment”.

See their exchange below,