“Na turn by turn” – Nigerians react to video of lady crying uncontrollably after getting dumped by boyfriend

Entertainment
By Shalom

A video making the rounds on social media has captured the moment a lady cried uncontrollably after getting dumped by her boyfriend.

Reports gathered that the heartbroken lady was dumped by her lover following a misunderstanding between them.

Her friend who shared the video on social media could be heard making fun of her, saying ”heartbreak go reach everybody”.

Reacting to the video, social media users wrote;

domingo_loso ;Heartbreak no be joke o, something wey chop my hair, alopecia knack me because of emotional stress 😢.

clintonofficial; That her friend na werey

kingpromisenews; It cannot reach me oo 🤣 im made of platinum😂😂😂😂

official_jonasclara; Make them off the song first nah 😂😂😂

dizzkidofficial; 😂😂😂na turn by turn..na everybody go chop breakfast😂😂😂

simplyskinsecrets; I can never cry for love😢

ademuyiwaabdulbaqi; She dey hold her broken heart 💔 😂

iconvybez; 😂😂😂😂 enjoy with care

iconvybez; Enjoy at your own risk

ghekinzslime; Break fast in bed

