NBC instruct broadcasting stations to suspend Twitter handles

News
By San

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has ordered all Nigerian broadcast stations to stop using Twitter immediately.
According to a statement made by the acting Director-General of the NBC, Prof. Armstrong Idachaba, on Monday, June 7th, broadcasting stations should de-install Twitter handles and refrain from using the site as a source of information collection for news and programmes,

The statement titled, ‘Suspend Twitter handles’ reads,

“Consequent on the suspension of Twitter operations in Nigeria by the Federal Government over the persistent use of the platform for activities that are capable of undermining the corporate existence of Nigeria, the National Broadcasting Commission directs all Broadcasting Stations in Nigeria to suspend the patronage of Twitter immediately.

“In Compliance to the above directive, Broadcasting Stations are hereby advised to de-install Twitter handles and desist from using Twitter as a source (UGC) of information gathering for News and programmes Presentation especially phone-in.

“Section 2(1) r of the NBC Act entrusts the Commission with responsibility to ensure strict adherence to the national laws, rules and regulations. Also, Section 3.11.2 of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code provides that “the broadcaster shall ensure that law enforcement is upheld at all times in a matter depicting that law and order are socially superior to or more desirable than crime and anarchy.”

