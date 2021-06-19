Nengi finally reacts to the allegations that she went to #BBNAija to “use the guys” (Video)

The beautiful reality Tv queen, Nengi has finally replied those insinuating she went to #BBNAija to “use the guys.”

The former housemates utilized this year’s BBNaija reunion to address several topics that they didn’t like during their stay in Biggie’s house, and the fireworks continued.

Nengi and Ozo, the friendship-love that kept spectators hooked to the screen, is one of these infamous conflicts.

Remember that Ozo was smitten with Nengi throughout the play, but she politely declined all of his approaches, stating that all she wanted was friendship.

Nengi’s decision and the fact that Ozo was super clingy made it seem like she was using Ozo because she knew he had a soft spot for her. Nengi has now shut down those talks as she said she had no reason to use anybody.

Reacting to this, Nengi said ;

Somehow, me and Ozo became friends.. again it wasn’t like I intended to use any guy, use any guy for what?

What am i using them for?

Kiddwaya supported Nengi by saying he feels Nengi just has a friendly and playful character and she meant no harm to any of the guys.

