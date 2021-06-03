Nigeria change of name: Lilian Esoro, Naira Marley, Timi Dakolo react

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat
naira-marley

Lilian Esoro, Naira Marley, Timi Dakolo have reacted to the viral news about Lawmakers considering a change of name for Nigeria.

Recall that the House of Representatives’ Special Committee on Constitution Review received a proposal to change Nigeria’s name to the United African Republic (UAR).

Reacting to this;

@Timi Dakolo wrote “Now that you people are planning to change Nigeria’s name to the United African Republic, What will I do with My Great nation song?! Una Dey stress me too much.”

@Naira Marley wrote; “Omo Na me go sing the new national Anthem for UAR”

@Lilian Esoro wrote; “UAR really??? How did we get here ?? It’s not really about the name! Will the constitution and dictators change? Lord Lugard and Flora Shaw … I hope you’re happy now… SMH”

Via Twitter
