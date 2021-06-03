Nigerian Army react to the rumour of a mass retirement following Farouk Yahaya’s appointment as COAS

The Nigerian army has reacted to the speculations of mass retirement following the appointment Farouk Yahaya as the COA.

Following the appointment of Major General Farouk Yahaya as the new Chief of Army Staff, the Defence Headquarters has denied rumors of a planned mass retirement of top officers in the Nigerian Army (COAS).

Yahaya is just 37, which has sparked suspicion that top officials may be retiring.

Benard Onyeuko, the interim Director, Defence Media Operations, addressed media at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja and refuted such allegations.

Read; Buhari writes Senate to request for the confirmation of Farouk Yahaya as the new Chief of Army Staff

Onyeuko said, “At this point, you are all aware of the appointment of the new Chief of Army Staff, Major General Farouk Yahaya.

“This has stirred up lot of rumours in the media about mass retirement in the military.

“I wish to use this medium to dispel such unfounded rumours.

“Retirement is only on voluntary basis for senior officers who desire to do so.

“At this point, no retirement has been authorised by the Military High Command.”