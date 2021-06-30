Nigerian groom rocks jean and shirt to his wedding (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A newly wedded couple have sparked controversy on social media after the groom stormed his wedding reception in an odd attire.

In a video making the rounds on social media, the groom was spotted rocking a shirt and a pair of jeans as he danced behind his bride.

The wedding reception reportedly took place in the Ikeja area of Lagos state and the newly wedded husband seemed to be unconcerned about what he rocked to the occasion.

Reacting to the video, some Nigerians applauded the groom for changing the norms and wearing what he is comfortable with.

However, some others who felt it wasn’t right, mocked him for looking too casual on shirt and jeans, during his wedding.

Watch the video:

