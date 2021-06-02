Young magician, Babs Cardini has shocked Nigerians after he turned a glass of water into wine during an interview with popular TV host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

In a recent interview on Rubbin’ Minds with Ebuka, Babs kicked off the show with a little trick after he was obliged to showcase his talent.

While narrating the story of Jesus who once turned water to wine, the talented trick master pulled out a wine cup and a bottle of water from his pocket.

Surprisingly, the water turned to wine as he poured it directly from the transparent plastic bottled water into the cup.

Reacting to this, Ebuka expressed his shock over the scenario, as the magician beckoned on him to take a sip of the wine. Ebuka however turned down the offer.

Watch the video below;