TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Drama in Sierra Leone as corpse walks to the house of ritualist…

Regina Daniels reacts after a troll referred to her mother as…

He’s never coming into my house again – Jemima Osunde…

Regina Daniels allegedly pregnant for second child (Screenshots)

Nigerian man shares his experience with a lady who told him…

Reactions as Actress, Nuella Njubuigbo, expresses…

That a pastor steals, drinks or womanizes doesn’t make him fake –…

Lady reveals how her Ex husband stole graveyard flowers every…

I must finish her spiritually – Speed Darlington vows after…

Nigerian man recounts his experience on the first time he saw his roommate sleeping with his eyes open

Social Media drama
By Olumide

A Nigerian man identified as Wisebaba has taken to his Twitter handle to recount his experience the first time he saw his roommate sleeping with his eyes open.

According to Wisebaba, he revealed he nearly died when he saw his roommate in that kind of sleeping situation.

He wrote, ”The first time i saw my roommate sleeping while his eyes were open, I nearly died. I woke up by 2am to go pee, immediately i got up from our bed and looked at him, dude was staring at me!.. I called his name, he didn’t answer but kept staring at me.

READ ALSO

Find a man who will stay awake just to watch you sleep…

Thief meets his waterloo after sleeping off during an…

Which kind wahala be this?”

See his post below;

The tweet has gathered massive reactions as many people recount similar experiences.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Drama in Sierra Leone as corpse walks to the house of ritualist that killed her…

Regina Daniels reacts after a troll referred to her mother as…

He’s never coming into my house again – Jemima Osunde narrates how…

Regina Daniels allegedly pregnant for second child (Screenshots)

Nigerian man shares his experience with a lady who told him she’s engaged…

Reactions as Actress, Nuella Njubuigbo, expresses ‘shock’ after…

That a pastor steals, drinks or womanizes doesn’t make him fake – Prophet Gaisie…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Lady expresses shock as she discloses something unusual she found her in a new…

Nigerian man recounts his experience on the first time he saw his roommate…

3 pots got burnt in 2 days – Nigerian man reveals as he commences search…

Boy who was bullied and tagged a “monkey”, buys a house for his…

Peruzzi and influencer, Ogechi Ukonu allegedly in a romantic relationship

Regina Daniels reacts after a troll referred to her mother as…

I must finish her spiritually – Speed Darlington vows after a lady…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More