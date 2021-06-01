Nigerian man recounts his experience on the first time he saw his roommate sleeping with his eyes open

A Nigerian man identified as Wisebaba has taken to his Twitter handle to recount his experience the first time he saw his roommate sleeping with his eyes open.

According to Wisebaba, he revealed he nearly died when he saw his roommate in that kind of sleeping situation.

He wrote, ”The first time i saw my roommate sleeping while his eyes were open, I nearly died. I woke up by 2am to go pee, immediately i got up from our bed and looked at him, dude was staring at me!.. I called his name, he didn’t answer but kept staring at me.

Which kind wahala be this?”

See his post below;

The tweet has gathered massive reactions as many people recount similar experiences.