Nigerian man shares his experience with a lady who told him she’s engaged but now wants him to marry her

A Nigerian man has taken to popular Nigerian forum, Nairaland to narrate his experience with a lady who told him she was enraged but now wants him to marry her.

The man revealed that he approached the lady only to be told she’s engaged but she gave a condition to be with him if only he wouldn’t interfere in her relationship with the main guy.

According to the Nigerian man, he accepted and they continued to make out and he never interfered but a particular day she came to him and asked what his plans were for her.

So I met this girl around my area and I kind of liked her. When I approached her, she was playing hard to get. After a long while, she told me that the only condition for her to date me is if I will not interfere in her relationship as she has been engaged and that I will let her go peacefully anytime she gets married.

It was a difficult one for me but I gave her my word not to interfere in her relationship and to let her go. Even my elder brother warned me not to spoil that relationship.

We started making out and I kept my word of not interfering in her relationship. Most times we are together and the guy calls, I tell her to pick his call, if their conversation is getting longer, I will simply excuse myself from the scene to allow her talk with her guy freely.

There was a time an old acquaintance of hers showed up and asked her out, She lied to me unknowing to her I was tracing her to the guy’s house. When they entered, I called her on phone to enjoy herself that I know where she is. I also let her know that I pity her man as I have nothing to loose in this whole thing/

Fast forward to today, she came to my house and asked me my plans for her, I told her I don’t understand as she is engaged. She told me to forget the engagement that I should not use it as an excuse. I told her I will keep to my word and she left angrily. since she got home she has been calling me to agree to marry her.

Make UNA see me see wahala.