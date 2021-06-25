Award winning Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye popularly known as Mr. P, has bagged a honorary doctorate degree from Escae-Benin university in Benin Republic.

The excited singer took to Instagram to share the good news with his fans as he obliged them to refer to him by his new name – “Dr. Mr. P”

Sharing photos from the event, the defunct member of the Psquare group disclosed he was recognized for his contribution to Dance and Music in the entertainment industry.

Peter wrote;

”Dear Team P! It’s a great honor to be decorated by a distinguished educational institution, Who have recognized my contribution to Dance and Music as well as my support for the youth in the entertainment industry.

Thanks you @escaeakpakpacampus @escaeunibenin for this honor😇🙏🏽 Dr(Hon) Peter Obumneme Okoye Aka Dr Mr P” 👨🏽‍🎓”