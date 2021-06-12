Nigerians trying to renew their passports get into a fight with the official at the embassy in Atlanta (video)

A conflict of nasty remarks and name-calling between Nigerians in the United States and an officer at the Nigerian embassy in Atlanta has been recorded.

Many Nigerians came in from different states to Atlanta to renew their passports after applying online and making payments, according to the enraged Nigerians. However, the official, Pius, was allegedly late for work and acted in an unprofessional manner.

Asocial media user who shared the video wrote ;

This was the scene at the Nigerian Embassy in Atlanta this morning June 11th 2021.

Myself and some other Nigerians living here had come to renew our passport after going through the rigorous process of online application and extra payments of $130 just because you want to capture. This man who’s name they said is Pius who was late to work at the embassy was seen hauling insults at people that have traveled from different states to get their passport done.

It is so embarrassing when we as a people can’t respect and love ourselves as Nigerians but we always choose to oppress ourselves with the little space and position we have been obliged to serve. I want to call on the @nigeriagovernment and the honorable Minister @raufaregbesola to look into this man who’s attitude is said to be consistently bad.

Watch video below;